CLAT 2024 provisional answer key released, raise objections till Dec 5

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 04, 2023 07:22 PM IST

Provisional answer key for CLAT 2024 released by Consortium of National Law Universities.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 today, December 4. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2024 examination can download the CLAT 2024 provisional answer key from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who took the UG and PG CLAT 2024 can submit any objections through the Consortium website. The objection portal opened on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 7:00 P.M.

The objections portal will close on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM, and the objections portal link will be disabled. Candidates have to pay 1000 as objection fee.

“If Candidates raise objections using question numbers that do not match their respective Question Booklet set as indicated above, the CLAT Consortium will not respond to such objections”, reads the official notification.

The CLAT 2024 final answer key will be released on December 9 and the CLAT 2024 results will be announce don December 10.

CLAT answer key 2024: Know how to raise objections

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Login to your CLAT account at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/ and click on ‘Submit Objections’

Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button

Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’

Select the question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’

Make payment and submit

Take print for future reference.

