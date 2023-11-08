CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Consortium of NLUs will end the registration process for CLAT 2024 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Law Admission Test can do it through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10

CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at various exam centres nationwide. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

CLAT 2024 registration: How to apply

All those candidates who wants to apply for the entrance test can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For General/OBC/PWD/NRI category candidates, the application fees is ₹4000/- and for SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is ₹3500/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.

