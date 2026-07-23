The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2027 exam date. The Common Law Admission Test will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT 2027 exam date announced, registration to begin on August 3 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The online application portal will be operational from August 3, 2026. The last date to apply is October 31, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the CLAT examination can check the official notice on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

GATE 2027: IIT Madras announced exam dates, registration to begin on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

CLAT 2027: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on the CLAT 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

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5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLAT 2027: Documents required for application

Documents to be uploaded with the Online Application.

1. Front-facing passport-size recent photograph with a plain background

2. Signature of the candidate

3. Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC

4. Relevant certificate issued by the competent authority if you are applying under the PwD category

5. Relevant certificate issued by the competent authority if you are applying under the BPL category

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download here

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As per the 2026 notice, the application fee for General/OBC candidates is ₹4000/-, the application fee for SC/ST/BPL/PwD category is ₹3500/-. The cost of previous years' question papers is Rs.500/- (not included in the CLAT 2026 application fee of Rs.4,000/- or Rs.3,500/- as the case may be.)

The cost of previous years' question papers is Rs.500/- (not included in the CLAT 2026 application fee of Rs.4,000/- or Rs.3,500/- as the case may be.) The candidates themselves will have to bear the bank transaction charges for remitting the fee online. The actual bank transaction charges will be displayed in the payment gateway page after candidates choose the mode of payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities.

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Official Notice Here