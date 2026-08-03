The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registration process for CLAT 2027 on August 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Law Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2027 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply for the examination is October 31, 2026. The Common Law Admission Test will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

AIAPGET 2026: Last date to apply today at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria

UG: Candidates who have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of: Forty-five per cent (45%) of marks or its equivalent in grade, or Forty Percent (40%) of marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in March/ April 2027 are also eligible to apply.

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{{^usCountry}} PG: Candidates who have passed an LL.B. Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of: Fifty per cent (50%) marks or its equivalent grade; Forty-Five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027 are also eligible to apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PG: Candidates who have passed an LL.B. Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of: Fifty per cent (50%) marks or its equivalent grade; Forty-Five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027 are also eligible to apply. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to register for CLAT 2027

CLAT 2027: How to register online

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on the CLAT 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

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4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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As per the 2026 notice, the application fee for General/OBC candidates is ₹4000/-, and the application fee for SC/ST/BPL/PwD category is ₹3500/-. The cost of previous years' question papers is Rs.500/- (not included in the CLAT 2026 application fee of Rs.4,000/- or Rs.3,500/- as the case may be.)

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities.