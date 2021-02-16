CMAT 2021 postponed, registration deadline extended till Feb 25

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency's official website.

According to the notice, the CMAT 2021 exams that were initially scheduled to be conducted on February 22 and 27, 2021, have now been shifted to another month.

"The new date for CMAT-2021 Examination will be intimated soon on the website of NTA. It is likely to be in the last week of March-2021 or early April-2021," reads the official notice.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at cmat.nta.nic.in on or before February 25, 2021.

"CMAT-2021 Entrance Examination has been postponed, as AICTE has now proposed change in the examination pattern having an additional (optional) section for the Entrance Examination to be held in 2021 for candidates interested in Innovation and Entrepreneurship," further reads the notice.

