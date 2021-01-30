IND USA
CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic. The last date for paying the registration fee is January 31, 2021.

The agency will conduct the CMAT examination on February 22 and 27, 2021. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 to 6 pm.

NTA conducts the CMAT entrance examination for admission to various management programmes in the country.

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2021.

