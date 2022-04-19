CMAT 2022 answer keys released, raise objections at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2022 answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, April 19 released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 provisional answer key on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CMAT 2022 exam can check the answer keys at cmat.nta.nic.in. The Provisional Answer Keys has been uploaded along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses for candidates to challenge.

<strong>Direct link for CMAT 2022 provisional answer keys challenge</strong>

NTA had conducted the CMAT 2022 examination in computer-based mode on April 9, 2022.

Candidates who are not satisfied can raise objections, if any, against the CMAT answer key 2022 by providing appropriate representations until 11.50 pm on April 21, 2022. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 21 April 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.," reads the official notice released along with answer keys.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 21 April 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.)," the notice reads further.

Note; For further clarification contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.