CMAT 2022 on April 9; Admit cards soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

Ahead of admit cards, the NTA has released advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam cities. 
Published on Apr 05, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam on April 9 and admit cards for the test will be released soon on cmat.nta.nic.in. 

Ahead of admit cards, the NTA has released advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam cities. They can go to the NTA website to check it. 

CMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management courses at All India council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved technical institutions. 

Candidates can download the CMAT admit card and advanced information slip using their application number and date of birth. 

“In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said. 

CMAT 2022: How to download admit card 

Go to the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on admit card link available on the home page

A new page will open on the screen

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check and download the admit card

Take print out of the admit card.

cmat.
