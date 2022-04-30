Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CMAT 2022 result declared on cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link, steps to check

CMAT 2022 results has been declared by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can go to cmat.nta.nic.in to view their result
CMAT 2022 result declared on cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link, steps to check
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced result of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. 

Candidates can go to cmat.nta.nic.in to check their results.

CMAT 2022 was conducted on April 9 on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3 pm to 6 pm. The answer key of the test was published on April 19 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. 

&lt;strong&gt;CMAT 2022 result direct link&lt;/strong&gt;

How to check CMAT 2022 result

  1. Go to cmat.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the CMAT 2022 result link
  3. Login with the required information
  4. Download the CMAT 2022 result and take a printout

CMAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to AICTE-approved institutions across the country. 

Candidates who have qualified in CMAT 2022 will now have to participate in the counselling process for admission to management courses. They will have to apply for counselling at each institute separately.  

