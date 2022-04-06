Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT Admit Card 2022 released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's direct link
competitive exams

CMAT Admit Card 2022 released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's direct link

CMAT Admit Card: Candidates can go to cmat.nta.nic.in to download their admit cards. 
CMAT admit card 2022 released(cmat.nta.nic.in)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 04:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. Candidates can go to cmat.nta.nic.in to download their hall tickets. 

The entrance exam for admission to management courses at AICTE-approved institutions will be conducted on April 9 from 3 pm to 6 pm. It will be a computer-based test (CBT). 

“Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference,” the NTA said. 

“Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in,” it added. 

CMAT admit card 2022 direct link&amp;nbsp;

How to download CMAT admit card 2022

  1. Go to cmat.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the admit card link
  3. Login with application number and date of birth
  4. Download the admit card and take printout. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cmat. education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP