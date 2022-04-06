CMAT Admit Card 2022 released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. Candidates can go to cmat.nta.nic.in to download their hall tickets.

The entrance exam for admission to management courses at AICTE-approved institutions will be conducted on April 9 from 3 pm to 6 pm. It will be a computer-based test (CBT).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference,” the NTA said.

“Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in,” it added.

CMAT admit card 2022 direct link&nbsp;

How to download CMAT admit card 2022

Go to cmat.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Login with application number and date of birth Download the admit card and take printout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}