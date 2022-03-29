Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT admit card expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, know how to check
competitive exams

CMAT admit card expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, know how to check

The admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website.
CMAT admit card expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 11:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 admit card is expected to release soon on its official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card on its official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification NTA will conduct the CMAT-2022 Examination on April 9 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CMAT 2022: How to download the admit card once its out

Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on admit card link available on the home page

A new page will open on the screen

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check and download the admit card

Take print out for future need.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cmat. admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP