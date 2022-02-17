Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022: NTA begins registration process, check schedule here

CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022 registration process begins. Candidates can check the schedule and other details below. 
CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022: NTA begins registration process, check schedule here(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022. The registration process was started on February 16 and will end on March 17, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for Common Management Admission Test and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can apply online through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

As per the official notice released, the last date for successful transaction of fee is till March 18, 2022 and correction of particulars of application form will be from March 19 to March 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do it through these simple steps given below. 

Check notice for CMAT

Check notice for GPAT

CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CMAT or GPAT exam links available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam dates have not been released by the Agency yet. However, both the exams will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

