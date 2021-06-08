Cobbler’s son struggles to become ‘officer’, sold eggs and cracks BPSC

The result announcement of 64th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was a dream come true for Aurangabad’s Birendra Kumar who is the first member in his family to get a reputed government job leaving his family business of shoemaking.

Kumar’s father Bhikhari Ram was a cobbler who passed away in 2012. His elder brother Jitendra Kumar continues the family business and runs a bag shop for sustaining the family.

He has got 2232 rank and has been selected for the post of block supply officer.

Sharing his journey, he said, “I didn’t get any fancy education. I did my schooling from my village’s government school and pursued graduation from Daudnagar College of Aurangabad. Preparation for competitive exam was not in my mind till I met a senior whom I call Rajeev Sir. He motivated me to prepare for BPSC which changed my fate.”

After my father’s demise, my elder brother took the responsibility of the house and helped me to continue my studies as well.

Battling with huge financial crisis, Kumar sold eggs for 5 years.

“My brother’s income was not sufficient for running the family. So, I started selling eggs in 2012 and continued for five years. Meanwhile, my brother’s business flourished and then he exempted me from earning. I studied rigorously for the exam under the guidance of Rajeev sir and internet and cleared the exam in the first attempt”, 27-year-old said.

“With my humble family background and simple education, I felt cracking BPSC exam was beyond my capacity. But I worked on every aspect to overcome my weaknesses. I kept on pondering which qualities will stand me out among lakhs of aspirants”, he said.

Kumar regrets that his mother couldn’t see him becoming an officer.

“My mother passed away in January. I miss her presence in my success. She motivated me and instilled faith in me that my hard work will pay off someday”, Kumar lamented.

Kumar said that his success will help the coming generation to get good living condition.

“My family reeled under poverty for a long period. Filling basic needs were tough for us. But I hope our next generation will not have to do odd jobs like we did”, he added.

Kumar also aspires to crack Union Public Service Commission exam.