COMDEK 2022: Application correction window activated at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has activated the online application correction window for students who have already registered for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) and wish to change details on the application form.

Candidates can edit their COMDEK 2022 application forms till May 19. COMDEK 2022 admit card will be available from June 9, 2022 at 2pm and the last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket(TAT) is June 18.

The COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 will be held on June 19 in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here's the direct link to edit the application form

COMEDK UGET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org

Step 2: Log in using credentials

Step 3: Edit COMDEK UGET 2022 application from

Step 4: Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

