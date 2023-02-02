COMDEK UGET 2023 examination dates announced at comdek.org, check details here

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the registration for the COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test(UGET – 2023)on February 15, 2023. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at comdek.org. The last date for the submission of the application form is April 24.

The COMDET UGET 2023 Test Admission Ticket (TAT) will be released on May 18 at 10 am. The COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam will be conducted on Sunday, May 28.

According to the official notification Provisional Answer Keys will be released on May 30 and candidates can raise objections till June 1. The final answer key will be released on June 6 and the candidates can download scorecards on June 10.

Interested candidates can check the detailed COMEDK Exam 2023 schedule here.

