COMDEK UGET 2023 registration process ends tomorrow, apply at comedk.org

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2023 09:06 PM IST

COMDEK UGCET 2023: Last date to register April 24.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will end the COMEDK 2023 registration process tomorrow, April 24 at 4: 30 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at comedk.org.

COMDEK UGET 2023 registration process ends on April 24

The COMDEK UGCET 2023 admit card will be available on May 18, 2023. The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The provisional answer key will be released on May 30.

COMEDK 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGCET 2023 registration link

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload documents and pay the applictaion fee

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

