COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 3 registration schedule released at comedk.org

The COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3 dates have been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The COMEDK round three choice filling will be available from November 10 through November 11, and the seat allocation will be released on November 14.

The round 3 choice filling and fee payment will be available from November 14 and will end on November 16. Candidates can report to the allotted college from November 14 to November 17.

COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Click on the “Login” tab

Key in your application number and password.

Fill choice and take print for future reference.

For more details check here.

