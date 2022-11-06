COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 3 registration schedule released at comedk.org
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 04:11 PM IST
COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3registeration to begin on November 10 at comedk.org.
The COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3 dates have been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The COMEDK round three choice filling will be available from November 10 through November 11, and the seat allocation will be released on November 14.
The round 3 choice filling and fee payment will be available from November 14 and will end on November 16. Candidates can report to the allotted college from November 14 to November 17.
COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling: How to apply
Visit the official website at comedk.org
Click on the “Login” tab
Key in your application number and password.
Fill choice and take print for future reference.
For more details check here.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics