COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result out at comedk.org, get link

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round 1 allotment result on October 8 at 4 pm COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result is available on the official website at www.comedk.org. The COMDEK UGET 2022 rank card was released on October 7.

The round 1 for decision making and fee payment will begin on October 8 at 4 pm till October 11. Candidates have to report at allotted college till October 12.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Key in your credentials and log in.

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference .