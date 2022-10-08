COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result out at comedk.org, get link
COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result is available on the official website at www.comedk.org.
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round 1 allotment result on October 8 at 4 pm. The COMDEK UGET 2022 rank card was released on October 7.
The round 1 for decision making and fee payment will begin on October 8 at 4 pm till October 11. Candidates have to report at allotted college till October 12.
COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Visit the official website at comedk.org.
On the homepage, look for the result link.
Key in your credentials and log in.
COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference .