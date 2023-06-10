Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2023 01:02 PM IST

COMDEK UGET 2023 counselling registration process to begin, tomorrow June 11.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK 2023 counselling schedule today, June 10, 2023. The COMEDK 2023 results were announced today. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

The online registration process for counselling and document upload will begin at 4 pm on June 11. The last date to register for counselling and upload documents for verification is 2 pm on June 22. The first Round of Allotment Results will be released from 2 PM of 14 July 2023 to 3 PM of 16 July 2023.

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule

Start date of online registration for counselling and document uploadJune 10( 4pm)
Last date of registration for counselling and document uploadJune 22 ( 2pm)
Document verisfication completionJuly 3, 2023
First round allotment result2 pm of July 14 to 3 pm of July 16

COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) was conducted on May 28 and results were announced on June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
comedk uget counselling
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP