COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org, get link
Candidates can download the COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key from comedk.org.
The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam on June 6. Candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGET 2023 examination can download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.
The COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam took place on May 28. The COMEDK Rank Card for 2023 will be released on June 10. The preliminary answer key for the COMDEK UGET 2023 was released on May 30.
COMEDK UGET 2023: Know how to check the result
Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.
On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGET 2023 final answer key
Key in your login details
Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
