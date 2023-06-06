COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org, get link

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam on June 6. Candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGET 2023 examination can download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org

The COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam took place on May 28. The COMEDK Rank Card for 2023 will be released on June 10. The preliminary answer key for the COMDEK UGET 2023 was released on May 30.

COMDEK UGCET 2023 direct link

COMEDK UGET 2023: Know how to check the result

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGET 2023 final answer key

Key in your login details

Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

