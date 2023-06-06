Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org, get link

COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Candidates can download the COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key from comedk.org.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam on June 6. Candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGET 2023 examination can download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org

The COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam took place on May 28. The COMEDK Rank Card for 2023 will be released on June 10. The preliminary answer key for the COMDEK UGET 2023 was released on May 30.

COMDEK UGCET 2023 direct link

COMEDK UGET 2023: Know how to check the result

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGET 2023 final answer key

Key in your login details

Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP