COMEDK UGET 2025 registration starts today at comedk.org, check details here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the online registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET 2025 at 2 pm today on comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2025 registration starts today at comedk.org

This exam is used by participating institutes for admission to undergraduate-level Engineering courses. The application deadline is March 15. Here are the important dates-

February 17: Mock test will be available online

April 11: Application edit window opens

April 14: Application edit window closes

April 30: Admit card release date

May 10: COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE 2025 exam date

May 14: Provisional answer key release date

May 16: Last date for receiving challenges/objections to the provisional answer keys

May 21: Final answer key

May 24: Scorecards release date.

The application fee for UGCET is ₹1950+ convenience charge/fee as applicable. For both UGCET and Uni-GAUGE exams, the application fee is ₹3200+ convenience charge/fee as applicable.

The consortium has asked candidates to use their own devices for exam-related activities.

“It has come to our notice that even though COMEDK has cautioned them, some of the candidates are still depending upon third parties such as Internet Cafe, Education Consultants, random websites etc. for all COMEDK related activities, be it making application, downloading TAT or Rank cards, choice filling in the counseling and payment of fees. COMEDK again advises aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians against such third parties which may result in compromising your personal details which may fall into the wrong hands and you may incur financial loss,” it said in a notification.

“The candidates and their parents/guardians doing such activities by whatever means will be doing so at their own risk and consequences. COMEDK will not be liable for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly in this regard. COMEDK advises the candidates to bring these activities to thenotice of the concerned law enforcement authorities,” it added.

For more details, click here.