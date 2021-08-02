Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CPGET 2021: Osmania University begins registration process, how to apply here

Osmania University has started the registration process for CPGET 2021. Candidates can apply online on tscpget.com by following these simple steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Osmania University has started the registration process for CPGET 2021. The registration process was started on July 30, 2021 and will end on August 25, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS CPGET on tscpget.com. The application forms should be accepted through online mode.

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay 800/- as application fees for others and 600 as application fees for SC/ST category. For each subject, candidate will have to pay 450/- as application fees. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CPGET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of TS CPGET on tscpget.com.

• Click on CPGET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter your application details and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates will have to appear for the entrance test and for certificate verification on their own expenses. The entrance tests in all the subjects, (including M.P.Ed) will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions for 100 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS CPGET.

