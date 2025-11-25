The Central Selection Board of Constables has released the CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Physical Efficiency test can download the hall ticket through the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, download link here

The Physical Efficiency Test for Bihar Police Constable posts will begin on December 15, 2025. The PET date and venue will be listed on the admit card for candidates.

Direct link to download CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2025 CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the written examination are eligible to appear for Physical Efficiency Test.

The Physical Efficiency Test will consist of running, high jump, shot put, and height and chest measurements for male candidates, and height and chest measurements for female candidates. Weight will be measured according to the prescribed standards. Please refer to the previously published advertisement for the Physical Efficiency Test parameters.

The Bihar Police Constable written exam was held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. Candidates who qualify in the first stage will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The Recruitment process has two stages. The first stage was the written examination, which consisted of 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQS), each carrying one mark, to be completed within two hours.

The recruitment drive is for 19,838 vacancies and for the PET round, CSBC has shortlisted candidates five times the number of vacancies based on merit. For more related details