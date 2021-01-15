CSBC Bihar Woman constable PET Admit Card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Women constable PET will be held on February 2.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam can download their PET admit card on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

How to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download your e-Admit Card for PET Examination of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable.’

On the new webpage, click on ‘download 01/ 2020 PET admit card.’ link

Enter your registration ID/ Mobile number, date of birth and security pin and login.

Download your admit card and take its print for future reference.

Candidates who are facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can collect a copy from the CSBC office, Patna on January 28 and 29 between 10 am and 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies for women constable in Bihar. Its written exam was held on October 4 for which the result was declared on October 22.

