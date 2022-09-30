CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022 released, download link here

Central Selection Board of Constable has released CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

The written examination will be conducted on October 16, 2022 in single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. The reporting time of the examination is 9 am at the exam centre.

CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Constable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSBC.