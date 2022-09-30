Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022 released, download link here

Published on Sep 30, 2022 02:01 PM IST

CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable has released CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

The written examination will be conducted on October 16, 2022 in single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. The reporting time of the examination is 9 am at the exam centre.

Direct link to download CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022

CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Constable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSBC.

Topics
csbc admit card. education news
