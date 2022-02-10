Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSBC Prohibition Constable exam roll number wise list of centres released
competitive exams

CSBC Prohibition Constable exam roll number wise list of centres released

CSBC Prohibition Constable exam: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday released a list of examination centres for the Prohibition Constable examination.
CSBC Prohibition Constable exam: Candidates can visit the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the list.(csbc.bih.ni.in)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday released a list of examination centres for the Prohibition Constable examination. Candidates can visit the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the list.

The Board has released the list of examination centres according to the roll numbers of candidates who will appear in the examination for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable.

How to check list of exam centres

• Visit the official CSBS website - www.csbc.bih.nic.in

• Click on ‘Prohibition Department’ from the Menu bar

• Click on link titled ‘List of centres for candidates according to their roll numbers for the post of Prohibition Constable.’

• The link will be redirected to a new tab

• The roll number-wise list of centres will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can save and download the list for future reference. The Board will conduct the Prohibition Constable examination from 10 am to 12 pm on February 27, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates are requested to keep checking the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csbc bihar
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP