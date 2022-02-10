CSBC Prohibition Constable exam roll number wise list of centres released

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday released a list of examination centres for the Prohibition Constable examination. Candidates can visit the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the list.

The Board has released the list of examination centres according to the roll numbers of candidates who will appear in the examination for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable.

How to check list of exam centres

• Visit the official CSBS website - www.csbc.bih.nic.in

• Click on ‘Prohibition Department’ from the Menu bar

• Click on link titled ‘List of centres for candidates according to their roll numbers for the post of Prohibition Constable.’

• The link will be redirected to a new tab

• The roll number-wise list of centres will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can save and download the list for future reference. The Board will conduct the Prohibition Constable examination from 10 am to 12 pm on February 27, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in for exam-related updates.

