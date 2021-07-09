Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSEET 2021 exam tomorrow, ICSI releases important guidelines for students

CSEET 2021 examination will be conducted tomorrow. The important guidelines have been issued by ICSI for students. Check guidelines below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will conduct CSEET 2021 examination on July 10, 2021. The examination will be conducted online through remote proctoring mode. The Institute has issued the important guidelines notice for candidates who want to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test.

CSEET 2021: Important guidelines

1. As per the notice issued by the Institute, the batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on July 10, 2021 shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. (Please login 30 minutes prior to the Test start time).

2. Candidates are advised to appear for the examination by using the credentials sent at your email ID’s or through SMS.

3. Candidates must ensure to download their Admit Cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute’s website.

4. All the appearing candidates will be monitored throughout the test. The Institute has advised resorting to any kind of unfair means as specified in the instructions will lead to cancellation of CSEET exam.

5. All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.

The admit card was released by the Institute on June 30, 2021. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICSI.

