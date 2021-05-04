CSEET July 2021: ICSI to conduct online classes for examination, details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has decided to conduct online classes for CSEET July 2021. The eighth batch of online classes for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test for the July 2021 exam will begin on May 19 and will end on June 25, 2021. Candidates can check the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The classes will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 7 am to 9 am and the second session from 5 pm to 7 pm. Also, two online mock tests will be conducted through online mode. Candidates who want to avail of these online classes will have to pay ₹3000/- as application fees which are non-refundable.

Students who have registered themselves on the official site for the examination will be able to avail the classes. The registered students will be provided the login ID and password for online classes on their registered email.

Meanwhile, the Institute will conduct the mock test for CSEET May 2021 today, May 4, 2021. The mock test will be for 1 hour and the appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test to be conducted on May 4, 2021, have been communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately.

