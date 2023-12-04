CSIR NET 2023 registration ends today on csirnet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window of the CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2023) today, December 4. Application forms for the examination can be submitted on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Originally, the application deadline of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 was November 30 and it was extended. Candidates can submit their forms till 5 pm today. The application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm.

After the application process ends, NTA will open the correction window between December 6 and 8.

The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023.

The duration of the test is 180 minutes and papers will contain objective-type questions with multiple choices.

These are the CSIR-UGC NET exam papers:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

All papers of CSIR UGC-NET will be bi-lingual (English and Hindi). For more information on course codes, eligibility, paper pattern, fee, etc. candidates check the information bulletin.

They can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or any queries or clarifications.