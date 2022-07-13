CSIR UGC NET 2022: Application window opens, check details & here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, June 2022. Candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is August 10, 2022 upto 5 pm. However, fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm.

Correction window will open from August 12 to 16, 2022 through which candidates will be provided with an opportunity to make changes to their application forms.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2022 will be conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the test conducted by CSIR twice a year in June and December.

The examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) for 3 hours.

The question paper will consist of objective Type questions comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

There are total 5 test papers including-

1. Chemical Sciences,

2. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and

Planetary Sciences

3. Life Sciences

4. Mathematical Sciences

5. Physical Sciences

Date and timing of the examination will be announced on the official NTA website.

For Junior research fellowship, the maximum age of the candidate can be 28 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

There is no age limit for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor.

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for General/EWS category candidates, Rs. 500 for OBC-NCL, Rs. 250 for SC/ST category and Rs.250 for third gender candidates. PwD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022”

Register and fill the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save for future reference

For direct link to apply, click here.

