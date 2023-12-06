National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window on December 6, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window opens at csirnet.nta.ac.in, link here (HT FILE)

The last date to make changes in the application form is till December 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023.

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link for CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window

CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window: How to make changes

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and make changes on it.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The Paper will be in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

