CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, get link
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 for Dec 2022 & June 2023. Candidates check the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 final answer keys through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 provisional answer key was released on June 14 and candidates had till June 16 to challenge the provisional answer keys.
Direct link to check final answer key
Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023 examination was conducted from June 6 to June 8.
CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key: Know how to check
Visit the official website- at csirnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Post challenge Answer Key – Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023'
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023
Download and take a printout of the same for future reference