Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, get link

CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 07:19 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 for the December 2022 and June 2023 exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 for Dec 2022 & June 2023. Candidates check the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 final answer keys through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 provisional answer key was released on June 14 and candidates had till June 16 to challenge the provisional answer keys.

Direct link to check final answer key

Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023 examination was conducted from June 6 to June 8.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website- at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Post challenge Answer Key – Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023'

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national testing agency csir answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP