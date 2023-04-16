CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration ends on April 17, get link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2023 tomorrow, April 17. Candidates can apply online through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window will be activated on April 19 and the candidates have till April 25 to submit the applictaion form.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration ends tomorrow

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be held from the 6th to the 8th June, 2023.

Direct link to apply

CSIR NET 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.