CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

Published on Oct 01, 2022 05:08 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 on October 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination can download the answer key through the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination was conducted from September 16 to September 18, 2022 in in 338 examination Centres located in 166 Cities across the Country for 2,21,746 candidates. The duration for answer key challenge is from October 1 to October 3, 2022. The last date for payment to raise objections is till October 3, 2022.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 direct link here 

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to download the answer key.

  • Visit the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

