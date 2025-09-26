CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registrations begin at csirnet.nta.nic.in, apply via direct link here | Check important dates

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency has commenced the registrations for CSIR UGC NET December 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registrations have begun at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates of CSIR UGC NET December 2025:

Submission of online applications: September 25, 2025 Last date to submit applications: October 24, 2025, up to 11:50 PM Last date for online fee payment: October 25, 2025 up to 11:50 PM Application correction window: October 27 to 29, 2025, up to 11:50 PM Date of examination: December 18, 2025. The date of release of examination city slips and admit card will be informed in due course by the agency.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2025 Notably, the examination will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in two shifts - the first shift will start from 9 AM to 12 noon, and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

In addition, the exam will be in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form. In case of any ambiguity between Hindi and English version due to translation, English version would be treated as final, NTA said.

Application fee: The category-wise application fee for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 is given below:

General: ₹ 1150 General-EWS/OBC(NCL): ₹ 600 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹ 300 The application fee can be paid via net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI.

Candidates can refer to the official information bulletin for information about eligibility, age limit and more.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2025:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for Joint CSIR UGC-NET 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload documents if needed, and pay the application fee. Review and submit the application form. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET.