Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates revised, check new exam dates here
competitive exams

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates revised, check new exam dates here

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates have been revised. Candidates can check the new exam dates given below. 
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates revised, check new exam dates here
Published on Dec 28, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has revised CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates. The revised Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2021 dates can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022 has been revised and will now be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. The dates have been revised after the Agency received representations from candidates asking for rescheduling the dates due to clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022 and due to the difficulties experienced due to the same. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the detailed date sheet will be uploaded by the Agency soon. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode and will comprise of objective type comprising multiple choice questions. 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the registration process was started on December 3 and will end on January 2, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CSIR UGC NET. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir education
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP