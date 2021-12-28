CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates revised, check new exam dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has revised CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates. The revised Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2021 dates can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022 has been revised and will now be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. The dates have been revised after the Agency received representations from candidates asking for rescheduling the dates due to clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022 and due to the difficulties experienced due to the same.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the detailed date sheet will be uploaded by the Agency soon. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode and will comprise of objective type comprising multiple choice questions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the registration process was started on December 3 and will end on January 2, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CSIR UGC NET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON