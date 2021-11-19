CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date released, check exam date here

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date. The CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted on January 29, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the exam date in the tweet given below.

The Agency will conduct two more rounds of tests after the January examination in 2022. The tweet shared by CSIR reads, “Update: CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow.”

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates. Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit for JRF (NET) is below 28 years of age and there is no upper age limit for Lectureship (NET).

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will be printed in Hindi and English version.

