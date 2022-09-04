CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 schedule released, exam from September 16

CSIR UGC NET June 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the complete schedule for the June session of joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022. The exam will be held from September 16 to 18. Candidates can check the complete schedule below or visit the exam website csirnet.nta.nic.in for more information.

City intimation slip and admit cards for the exam will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in by September 10 and 13, respectively, NTA said.

For any clarification, candidates can write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700

CSIR-UGC NET 2022 schedule

September 16: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Physical Sciences (9 am to 12 pm)

September 16: Mathematical Sciences (3 pm to 6 pm)

September 17: Life Sciences (both shifts)

September 18: Chemical Sciences (9 am to 12 pm)

CSIR-UGC NET is for Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) awarded by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor posts. The exam is held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

