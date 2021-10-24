Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2021: CBSE to close registration window tomorrow
competitive exams

CTET 2021: CBSE to close registration window tomorrow

CBSE CTET registration window will close tomorrow, October 25. The exam will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.
CTET 2021: CBSE to close registration window tomorrow
Published on Oct 24, 2021 10:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on October 25, Monday. Candidates who wish to appear for the CTET 2021 can register their candidature at ctet.nic.in. The exam will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

CTET 2021 apply online

After the completion of the registration process, the online application submission window will reopen for candidates to make corrections in the form. The schedule for this will be announced by the CBSE.

The CTET is held to select teachers for class 1 to 8. The CTET will apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman& Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools will consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.

RELATED STORIES

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again to improve the score.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet application date how to apply for ctet ctet registeration
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP