CTET 2021 registration: Know how to apply

The CTET 2021 registration begins today. The exam is scheduled to be held between December 16 and January 13. The exact date of the exam will be intimated to candidates in the exam admit card.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:19 AM IST
CTET 2021 official website

This is the 15th edition of the central teacher eligibility test (CTET) which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The last date of CTET 2021 registration is October 19. The option to pay exam fees will be open till October 20.

  • Go to ctet.nic.in
  • Click on the application form or registration link
  • Enter personal details, and information related to qualification and experience
  • Submit the details
  • Pay the application fees, if asked

“The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in w.e.f. 20.09.2021 and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying,” the CBSE has said.

The CTET will be held in online mode in 20 different languages.

The CBSE will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) facility of attempting online mock test.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for the appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life.

