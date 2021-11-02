Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CTET 2021: Sample question papers released on ctet.nic.in, download link here

CTET 2021 sample question papers has been released. Candidates can download the papers through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET 2021 sample question papers. Candidates who want to download the sample question papers of Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download it through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 

The sample question paper has been released for both Paper I and Paper II. The sample papers includes questions in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format with the correct answer marked in yellow colour. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Direct link to download sample question papers 

CTET 2021: How to download sample question papers 

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the sample papers through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on Exemplar Items link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions and answers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the sample papers, the Board has released the practice centre lists for CTET December examination. The examination will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022. The admit card will be available in first week of December 2021. 

