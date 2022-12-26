Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2022 exam begins on Dec 28 for 32.45 lakh candidates, get admit card

CTET 2022 exam begins on Dec 28 for 32.45 lakh candidates, get admit card

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination will commence from December 28.

CTET 2022 examination schedule released, exam to begin December 28
ByHT Education Desk

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination dates. The CTET exam is scheduled to begin from December 28. The Board has released the admit cards for the CTET exams that will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the CBSE website, ctet.nic.in.

This year a total of 32.45 lahks have registered this year for CTET 2022. The CTET exam will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022, in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres, with 2,59,013 candidates expected to turn up.

CBSE will release the detailed examination schedule soon.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

CTET 2022: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for CTET Dec22 (Available from 12 A.M 26/12/2022)”

Key in your login credentials

Your CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ctet.nic.in ctet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP