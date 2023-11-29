The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again extended the CTET 2024 registration window. Candidates have till December 1 to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination. Candidates can register for the CTET 2024 examination till December 1.

CTET 2024 registration window extended again till December 1

Previously, the last date to register for the CTET 2024 examination was November 27.

For both the general and OBC NCL categories, the application fee for CAT 2024 is Rs1,000 per paper. The fee for both papers is ₹1,200.

The fee for candidates who belong to SC, ST, or have disabilities is ₹500 for one paper and ₹600 for two.

The CTET January 2024 examination will be conducted on January 21. The CTET January 2024 examination will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4: 30 pm.

CTET January 2024 Examination pattern

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.