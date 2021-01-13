IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link
competitive exams

CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link

Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at ctet.nic.in
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:34 PM IST
CTET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at ctet.nic.in

The board will conduct the CTET 2021 examination on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities spread across the country.

Direct link to download CTET admit card 2021.

How to download CTET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CTET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ctet admit card central board of secondary education central teacher eligibility test
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.