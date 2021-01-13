CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at ctet.nic.in

The board will conduct the CTET 2021 examination on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities spread across the country.

Direct link to download CTET admit card 2021.

How to download CTET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CTET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.