CTET admit card expected next week at ctet.nic.in portal

CTET admit cards are likely to be released next week. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in as and when it is released.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the December 2021 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which is scheduled to be held between December 16 to January 13, the admit cards are expected to be released next week. As per the information bulletin available on the official website of the CTET, the admit cards are likely to be released in the first week of December.

The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

CTET is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Candidates should note that the validity of CTET certificate is valid for lifetime.

The exam will be held in two shifts and entry to the exam halls will begin 2 hours ahead of the commencement of the test. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the next shift begins from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after the commencement of the examination as per time schedule given in the admit card.

CTET result will be released by February 15.

cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet
