Education / Competitive Exams / CTET admit card likely to be released in first week of December
CTET admit card will be released in the first week of December. Candidates can download the CTET admit card at ctet.nic.in as and when it is released.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are likely to be released in the first week of December, the CBSE had said in a notification released on October 18. The Board had also said that the exact date and time of the exam will be informed to candidates through the admit card. So far, the CBSE has only announced the tentative schedule of the exam.

CTET will be held between December 16 to January 13.

If held on schedule, the CTET result will be declared by February 15.

Meanwhile, the application form correction window for CTET 2021 is open. “The candidates who have already applied for CTET December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” the CBSE has said.

