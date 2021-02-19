CTET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections

CTET answer key 2021: The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, February 19, 2021, on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CTET January 2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021, until 5 pm.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 was conducted on January 31, 2021.

For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a processing fee of ₹1000. "If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card," reads the official notice.

Direct link to raise objections against CTET answer key 2021.

How to raise objections against CTET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Key challenges for CTET January 2021"

Click on the link that reads, "Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections against the answer key

Pay the processing fee

Submit