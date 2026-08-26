The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the CTET September 2026 exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, scheduled for September 6, 2026, has been postponed, and the revised date will be available soon on the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

CTET September 2026 exam postponed, registration window reopens at ctet.nic.in (HT file)

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The decision to postpone the exam was taken after CBSE reopened the application portal to apply for the CTET September 2026. The window to apply for the exam will remain open till September 1, 2026.

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As per the official notice, the application portal was reopened after the Supreme Court, in its judgment, emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification.

"In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from 25.08.2026 to 01.09.2026. Candidates who have already successfully completed and submitted their applications need not apply again", read the notice.

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Those candidates who will have not applied can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on CTET September 2026 application window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The examination fee is ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1200/- for both papers for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. The examination fee for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category is ₹500/- for one paper and ₹600/- for both papers. The payment of exam fee should be done through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

The exam will be held for two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in the evening shift- from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.