The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started the registration process for CTET September 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET September 2026: Registration begins at ctet.nic.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply for the examination is June 10, 2026. The correction window will open on June 15 and will close on June 18, 2026.

The CTET examination will be held September 6, 2026. Incase, the number of candidates increases, the examination may also be conducted on September 5, 2026. The exam will be held for two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in the evening shift- from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to apply for CTET September 2026

CTET September 2026: How to apply

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{{^usCountry}} All eligible candidates can apply for the examination by following the steps below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All eligible candidates can apply for the examination by following the steps below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on CTET September 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on CTET September 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, login to the account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, login to the account. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The examination fee is ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1200/- for both papers for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. The examination fee for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category is ₹500/- for one paper and ₹600/- for both papers. The payment of exam fee should be done through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination fee is ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1200/- for both papers for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. The examination fee for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category is ₹500/- for one paper and ₹600/- for both papers. The payment of exam fee should be done through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. {{/usCountry}}

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