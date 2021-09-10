Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / CUCET 2021 exam schedule revised, check notice here
competitive exams

CUCET 2021 exam schedule revised, check notice here

NTA interchanges exam dates for UI and PG courses for CUCET 2021. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:56 PM IST
CUCET 2021: Exam dates of UI interchanged with PG dates, check notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice regarding exam dates for CUCET 2021. The exam dates for Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) have been interchanged with one of the Post Graduate Entrance Test dates. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test will be conducted across the country on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021. As per the official notice, it has been decided to interchange the schedule of Test Papers of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) i.e. Day 1 (15.09.2021) with Day 3 (23.09.2021) of Post Graduate (PG) programmes.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the details of test paper codes, programme wise on the official notice. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. On Day 1, Day 2 and Day 4, Post graduate courses exam will be conducted and on Day 3, undergraduate courses exam will be conducted in both the shifts. 

The syllabus for the examination of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes is available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check cucet.nta.nic.in. 

